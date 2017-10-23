Edition:
China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK)

0941.HK on Hong Kong Stock

78.50HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.40 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
HK$78.90
Open
HK$79.15
Day's High
HK$79.25
Day's Low
HK$78.30
Volume
13,857,329
Avg. Vol
16,236,977
52-wk High
HK$91.40
52-wk Low
HK$78.20

China Mobile Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunication and related businesses. Its main businesses include Mobile businesses, Wireline Broadband businesses and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses. Mobile businesses include two categories of services. Voice services include local calls,... (more)

Beta: 0.68
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,616,539.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 20,475.48
Dividend: 1.62
Yield (%): 3.63

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

China Mobile reports 4.6 percent rise in 9-month net profit

HONG KONG China Mobile Ltd , the country's largest telecom service provider, reported a 4.6 percent rise in nine-month net profit on Friday on fast mobile data growth despite an industry-wide rate cut.

23 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-China Mobile reports 4.6 pct rise in 9-month net profit

HONG KONG, Oct 19 China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest telecom service provider, reported a 4.6 percent rise in nine-month net profit on Friday on fast mobile data growth despite an industry-wide rate cut.

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Mobile 9-mnth ‍profit attributable up 4.6 pct​

* 9-mnth ‍profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB92.1 billion, up by 4.6%​

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-China Mobile's H1 profit climbs, shares jump after special dividend

* Shares of firm jump as much as 5.8 pct after dividend (Recasts, adds share price)

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Mobile announces renewal of network assets leasing agreement with CMCC

* Co and CMCC agreed to renew network assets leasing agreement according to its terms for a term of one year commencing on 1 january 2018

10 Aug 2017

China Mobile posts 3.5 pct rise in H1 profit on 4G subscriber gains

HONG KONG, Aug 10 China Mobile Ltd, the country's top telecommunications operator, reported on Thursday a 3.5 percent rise in first-half net profit as it added 4G subscribers.

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Hengtong Optic-Electric wins bid to provide cables from China Mobile

July 30 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd * Says it won a bid to provide cables from China Mobile Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/wewy44 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

31 Jul 2017

Exclusive - Baidu, JD.com to join others investing $12 billion in China Unicom: sources

HONG KONG Baidu Inc and JD.com will join other big Chinese technology firms, including Tencent Holdings , to jointly invest about $12 billion (9.22 billion pounds) into state-owned mobile carrier China Unicom, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

21 Jul 2017

Chinese telecom firm ZTE to double 5G research spending

HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp will double its research spending on fifth-generation mobile network (5G) from this year, the company said, as China steps up the push to build the world's largest 5G network.

30 Jun 2017

Chinese telecom firm ZTE to double 5G research spending

HONG KONG, June 30 Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp will double its research spending on fifth-generation mobile network (5G) from this year, the company said, as China steps up the push to build the world's largest 5G network.

30 Jun 2017
