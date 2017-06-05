Edition:
United Kingdom

Hengan International Group Company Ltd (1044.HK)

1044.HK on Hong Kong Stock

76.20HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
HK$76.15
Open
HK$75.50
Day's High
HK$77.10
Day's Low
HK$74.75
Volume
4,985,065
Avg. Vol
3,689,635
52-wk High
HK$78.50
52-wk Low
HK$52.80

Chart for

About

Hengan International Group Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture, distribution and sales of personal hygiene products, including sanitary napkin products, disposable diaper products and tissue papers products. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and trading of skin... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$90,246.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,204.89
Dividend: 1.12
Yield (%): 3.15

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

Latest News about 1044.HK

BRIEF-Hengan International Group Co enters into a sale and purchase agreement

* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with wang-zheng resources, macro-link, charost ltd and zhong xin construction

05 Jun 2017
» More 1044.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates