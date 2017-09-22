China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (1088.HK)

China's small factories fear 'rail Armageddon' with orders to ditch trucks BEIJING Thousands of small factories in China, making everything from steel to chemicals, are scrambling for access to the country's clogged rail network as Beijing curbs the use of diesel trucks in an effort to tackle air pollution.

China Shenhua's first-half profit rises to highest in four years BEIJING China's top coal miner China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd on Friday delivered its strongest interim results in four years on the back of soaring coal prices.

China's Shenhua suspends two coal mines, Mongolia set to benefit ULAANBAATAR, Aug 4 China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd has suspended operations at two large open-pit coal mines in northern China, it said late on Thursday, a move that could benefit producers across the border in Mongolia.