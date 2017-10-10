China Resources Land Ltd (1109.HK)

BRIEF-China Resources Land Ltd posts contracted sales of about RMB12.65 bln for Sept * For september contracted sales of about RMB12.65 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Resources Land updates on land purchases in September, 2017 * In Sept. 2017, group bought 3 land parcels in Shanghai, Changchun & Wuhan with attributable land premium payable RMB4.30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Fitch Rates Red Star Macalline's USD Notes Final 'BBB' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.'s (RSM, BBB/Stable) USD300 million 3.375% senior notes due 2022 a final 'BBB' rating. The notes are issued by Hong Kong Red Star Macalline Universal Home Furnishings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of RSM, and are rated at the same level as RSM's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecur

Fitch Assigns Red Star Macalline's Proposed Notes 'BBB(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.'s (RSM, BBB/Stable) proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes a 'BBB(EXP)' expected rating. The notes are issued by Hong Kong Red Star Macalline Universal Home Furnishings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of RSM, and are rated at the same level as RSM's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior u

BRIEF-China Resources Land posts August contracted sales of about RMB14.01 bln * In August, achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB14,013 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Resources Land says group acquired 13 land parcels in August * In August 2017 group acquired 13 land parcels with gross floor area of about 2.7 million square meters

Fitch: China Resources Land's Lower Profit Has No Rating Impact (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 25 (Fitch) The decline in China Resources Land Ltd's (CR Land, BBB+/Stable) core profit in 1H17 has no impact on its ratings, Fitch Ratings says. The 48% fall in the company's profit was caused by a 21% decline in (development) revenue that stemmed from fewer development properties delivered and recognised in 1H17. In addition, the company booked a higher foreign-exchange loss in its yuan-denominated borrowings as the

BRIEF-China Resources Land's HY ‍consolidated revenue HK$35.26 bln, down 21 pct ​ * ‍Consolidated revenue for first half of 2017 amounted to hk$35.26 billion, down by21.0%yoy​

BRIEF-China Resources Land updates on contracted sales for month of July * For month ended 31 July 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB10,710 million​ Source text : (http://bit.ly/2vLQSqO) Further company coverage: