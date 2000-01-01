Edition:
United Kingdom

Sekisui House Ltd (1928.T)

1928.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,044JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥20 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
¥2,024
Open
¥2,022
Day's High
¥2,044
Day's Low
¥2,020
Volume
2,342,900
Avg. Vol
2,581,475
52-wk High
¥2,044
52-wk Low
¥1,597

Chart for

About

Sekisui House, Ltd. is engaged in the home building. The Company is engaged in the business of construction, sale, purchase and administration of residential properties; the design, execution, contracting and super-vision of construction projects, and real estate brokerage and landscaping. Its segments include Custom detached... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.95
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,344,070.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 690.68
Dividend: 38.00
Yield (%): 3.55

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.98 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.97 10.90
ROE: -- 15.81 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates