Sekisui House Ltd (1928.T)
1928.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,044JPY
7:00am BST
2,044JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥20 (+0.99%)
¥20 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
¥2,024
¥2,024
Open
¥2,022
¥2,022
Day's High
¥2,044
¥2,044
Day's Low
¥2,020
¥2,020
Volume
2,342,900
2,342,900
Avg. Vol
2,581,475
2,581,475
52-wk High
¥2,044
¥2,044
52-wk Low
¥1,597
¥1,597
About
Sekisui House, Ltd. is engaged in the home building. The Company is engaged in the business of construction, sale, purchase and administration of residential properties; the design, execution, contracting and super-vision of construction projects, and real estate brokerage and landscaping. Its segments include Custom detached... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,344,070.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|690.68
|Dividend:
|38.00
|Yield (%):
|3.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.98
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.81
|14.09