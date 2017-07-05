JGC Corp (1963.T)
1963.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,878JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-13 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
¥1,891
Open
¥1,883
Day's High
¥1,883
Day's Low
¥1,866
Volume
1,061,800
Avg. Vol
1,468,673
52-wk High
¥2,240
52-wk Low
¥1,649
About
JGC CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the engineering business. The Company operates in two segments. The Integrated Engineering segment is engaged in the planning, design, procurement, construction and testing of equipment, appliances and facilities for petroleum, petroleum refining, petrochemicals, gas,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥478,988.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|259.05
|Dividend:
|25.00
|Yield (%):
|1.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-Xiamen Sunrise's unit signs supply contract with Japan's JGC Corp
* Says unit signs supply contract worth $13.0 million with Japan's JGC Corp