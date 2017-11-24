Edition:
Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd (1997.HK)

1997.HK on Hong Kong Stock

49.50HKD
24 Nov 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.50 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
HK$50.00
Open
HK$49.90
Day's High
HK$50.45
Day's Low
HK$48.55
Volume
10,149,953
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
HK$54.50
52-wk Low
HK$48.55

WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED is a company principally engaged in the investment and operation of properties. The Company's Harbour City is a mixed-use integrated complex with retail and office premises, serviced apartments, hotels and a club. Strategically located at the harbour front in Tsim Sha Tsui, it...

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.83 16.44
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.26 10.62
ROE: -- 10.75 14.20

