Covestro AG (1COV.DE)

UPDATE 1-Foam chemical sales cushion Covestro profit, spur buybacks * Shares jump as much as 7.3 pct to record (Adds CEO quotes, industry background, shares)

Covestro posts strong rise in Q3 core profit, unveils buyback FRANKFURT, Oct 24 German plastics and chemicals maker Covestro on Tuesday posted a 50 percent increase in third-quarter core earnings, citing higher selling prices, and also unveiled plans to buy back up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.76 billion) worth of shares.

Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 billion euros BERLIN German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said on Friday it had further reduced to just under 25 percent its holding in Covestro , the plastics producer which it demerged in 2015, by selling a 6.9 percent stake for 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 bln euros * Has raised 4.7 billion in four Covestro stake sales this year

Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 bln euros BERLIN, Sept 29 German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said on Friday it had further reduced its holding in Covestro to just under 25 percent by selling a 6.9 percent stake for 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

Apple suppliers dent European shares as rally flags LONDON European shares steadied on Wednesday as a global equity rally flagged, with Apple suppliers hit after the new iPhone release disappointed with a later than expected shipping date.

