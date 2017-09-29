Edition:
Covestro AG (1COV.DE)

1COV.DE on Xetra

78.00EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€5.88 (+8.15%)
Prev Close
€72.12
Open
€75.05
Day's High
€78.68
Day's Low
€74.90
Volume
1,401,123
Avg. Vol
516,321
52-wk High
€78.68
52-wk Low
€50.56

Covestro AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the manufacture of plastic materials. The Company specializes in developing, producing and marketing of polyurethanes, polycarbonates and raw materials for automotive, construction, packing, wood and furniture, sports and leisure, medical, textile, cosmetics, as well as... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €14,486.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 202.50
Dividend: 1.35
Yield (%): 1.89

P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

UPDATE 1-Foam chemical sales cushion Covestro profit, spur buybacks

* Shares jump as much as 7.3 pct to record (Adds CEO quotes, industry background, shares)

10:44am BST

Covestro posts strong rise in Q3 core profit, unveils buyback

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 German plastics and chemicals maker Covestro on Tuesday posted a 50 percent increase in third-quarter core earnings, citing higher selling prices, and also unveiled plans to buy back up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.76 billion) worth of shares.

6:21am BST

UPDATE 1-Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 bln euros

* Has raised 4.7 billion in four Covestro stake sales this year

29 Sep 2017

Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 bln euros

BERLIN, Sept 29 German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said on Friday it had further reduced its holding in Covestro to just under 25 percent by selling a 6.9 percent stake for 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

29 Sep 2017

Apple suppliers dent European shares as rally flags

LONDON European shares steadied on Wednesday as a global equity rally flagged, with Apple suppliers hit after the new iPhone release disappointed with a later than expected shipping date.

13 Sep 2017

Bayer sells 9.4 percent stake in Covestro for 1.2 billion euros

FRANKFURT German drugs and pesticides group Bayer has further reduced its holding in Covestro to 31.5 percent from 40.9 percent by selling 19 million shares in the plastics business for a total of 1.2 billion euros. ($1.4 billion)

13 Sep 2017
