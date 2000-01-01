Meiji Holdings Co Ltd (2269.T)
2269.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
9,280JPY
7:00am BST
9,280JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥30 (+0.32%)
¥30 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
¥9,250
¥9,250
Open
¥9,250
¥9,250
Day's High
¥9,300
¥9,300
Day's Low
¥9,230
¥9,230
Volume
370,200
370,200
Avg. Vol
395,827
395,827
52-wk High
¥10,560
¥10,560
52-wk Low
¥8,400
¥8,400
About
MEIJI Holdings Co., Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, sweets, health foods and medicines. The Company operates through two business segments. The Food segment provides market milk, milk powder, condensed milk, butter, cheese, ice cream, beverages and livestock products, sweets,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.33
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,351,248.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|152.68
|Dividend:
|57.50
|Yield (%):
|1.02
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09