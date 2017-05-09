NH Foods Ltd (2282.T)
2282.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
About
NH Foods Ltd., formerly NIPPON MEAT PACKERS, INC., is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the meat processing business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Processing segment produces and sells hams, sausages and other processed food. The Meat segment is engaged in the breeding of pigs, cattle and broilers,... (more)
BRIEF-NH Foods adjusts conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,205.6 yen per share
* Says it has adjusted the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,205.6 yen per share, from 2,216.0 per share, effective April 1
BRIEF-NH Foods to buy Uruguay meat processing co Breeders & Packers Uruguay for $135 mln
* Says it plans to buy Uruguay meat processing co Breeders & Packers Uruguay S.A, from Hoxton Holdings Limited, for $135 million