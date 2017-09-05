China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd (2319.HK)

BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy Co to partner with Alibaba Group on rural distribution -Nikkei * China Mengniu Dairy Co will partner with domestic e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding to capture untapped dairy demand in rural areas Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://s.nikkei.com/2w4eNhj] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy Co announces Executive Director Bai Ying's resignation * Bai Ying has tendered his resignation as an executive director with effect from Aug. 31 Source text: (bit.ly/2eH7SVh) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

China Mengniu says H1 profit up 4.7 pct HONG KONG, Aug 31 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said late on Wednesday its first-half net profit rose 4.7 percent, crediting higher sales, low raw milk prices and effective control over costs and expenses.