DeNA Co Ltd (2432.T)

BRIEF-DeNA to merge with unit DeNA Games Osaka * Says it will merge with wholly owned unit DeNA Games Osaka, effective Jan. 1, 2018

Robotics startup ZMP partners with Tokyo taxi firm for 2020 self-driving car plans TOKYO Japanese robotics maker ZMP Inc has partnered with a taxi operator in Tokyo, as part of its plans to launch a self-driving taxi in the city in time for the 2020 Olympics, CEO Hisashi Taniguchi said on Thursday.

Robotics startup ZMP partners with Tokyo taxi firm for 2020 self-driving car plans TOKYO Japanese robotics maker ZMP Inc has partnered with a taxi operator in Tokyo, as part of its plans to launch a self-driving taxi in the city in time for the 2020 Olympics, CEO Hisashi Taniguchi said on Thursday.