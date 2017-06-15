Edition:
DeNA Co Ltd (2432.T)

2432.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,646JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥191 (+7.78%)
Prev Close
¥2,455
Open
¥2,648
Day's High
¥2,687
Day's Low
¥2,600
Volume
9,323,000
Avg. Vol
1,886,443
52-wk High
¥3,705
52-wk Low
¥2,204

About

DeNA Co., Ltd. mainly provides social media and Internet marketing services. The Social Media segment offers social media and Internet marketing related services, including mobile game Website Mobage. The E-commerce (EC) segment offers EC related services, including the operation of auction shopping Website under the name DeNA... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥380,795.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 150.81
Dividend: --
Yield (%): 1.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.83 10.90
ROE: -- 20.22 14.09

Latest News about 2432.T

BRIEF-DeNA to merge with unit DeNA Games Osaka

* Says it will merge with wholly owned unit DeNA Games Osaka, effective Jan. 1, 2018

7:09am BST

Robotics startup ZMP partners with Tokyo taxi firm for 2020 self-driving car plans

TOKYO Japanese robotics maker ZMP Inc has partnered with a taxi operator in Tokyo, as part of its plans to launch a self-driving taxi in the city in time for the 2020 Olympics, CEO Hisashi Taniguchi said on Thursday.

15 Jun 2017

Earnings vs. Estimates