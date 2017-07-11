Sapporo Holdings Ltd (2501.T)
2501.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,510JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥45 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
¥3,465
Open
¥3,490
Day's High
¥3,530
Day's Low
¥3,485
Volume
566,900
Avg. Vol
326,827
52-wk High
¥3,530
52-wk Low
¥2,765
About
SAPPORO HOLDINGS LIMITED is an alcohol manufacturer. The Company operates in five segments. The Domestic Alcohol segment manufactures and sells beer, liquors, wine and other alcoholic beverages in domestic market. The Overseas Alcohol segment involves in the alcoholic beverages business in overseas markets. The Food and Beverage... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥261,203.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|78.79
|Dividend:
|37.00
|Yield (%):
|1.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.31
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.76
|14.09
BRIEF-Sapporo Holdings's operating profit likely came in above 3 bln yen in Jan-June half - Nikkei
* Sapporo Holdings Ltd's operating profit likely came in above 3 billion yen in the January-June half - Nikkei