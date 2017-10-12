Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502.T)

Asahi considering selling stake in Tsingtao Brewery TOKYO Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday it is considering selling all or part of its 19.99 percent stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , its latest divestment from China's beer industry as it seeks growth in Europe and other Asian markets.

UPDATE 1-Asahi considering selling stake in Tsingtao Brewery TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday it is considering selling all or part of its 19.99 percent stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , its latest divestment from China's beer industry as it seeks growth in Europe and other Asian markets.

Asahi in talks to sell stakes in beverage business to Indonesian partner JAKARTA, Oct 3 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said it is in talks to sell its stakes in two unlisted Indonesian beverage companies to its joint venture partner, PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, as part of a portfolio restructuring.

Japanese brewer Asahi ready to spend "billions" on deals TOKYO Asahi Group Holdings , Japan's largest brewer, is ready to spend "billions of dollars" on acquisitions, having spent $11 billion (£8.15 billion) over the past year to acquire beer brands across Europe from Anheuser-Busch InBev .