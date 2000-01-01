Takara Holdings Inc (2531.T)
2531.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,070JPY
7:00am BST
1,070JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥3 (+0.28%)
¥3 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
¥1,067
¥1,067
Open
¥1,066
¥1,066
Day's High
¥1,073
¥1,073
Day's Low
¥1,064
¥1,064
Volume
574,000
574,000
Avg. Vol
551,811
551,811
52-wk High
¥1,256
¥1,256
52-wk Low
¥923
¥923
About
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. is Japan-based brewing holding company. The Company has four business segments. The TAKARA SHUZO CO., LTD segment manufactures and provides shochu (distilled spirit), refined sake, soft alcohol beverages, alcohol seasonings, food seasonings, Scotch whisky and wine, as well as the cargo transportation,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥227,496.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|217.70
|Dividend:
|14.00
|Yield (%):
|1.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.57
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.97
|14.09