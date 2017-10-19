Edition:
China Life Insurance Co Ltd (2628.HK)

2628.HK on Hong Kong Stock

25.10HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.35 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
HK$25.45
Open
HK$25.30
Day's High
HK$25.60
Day's Low
HK$24.85
Volume
60,624,131
Avg. Vol
42,982,706
52-wk High
HK$26.20
52-wk Low
HK$18.46

Chart for

About

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Accident Insurance. Its Life Insurance... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$857,359.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 28,264.71
Dividend: 0.27
Yield (%): 1.13

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.31 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 5.50 14.09

Latest News about 2628.HK

CORRECTED-Allianz sells part of Taiwan life insurance portfolio to China Life​

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 German insurer Allianz said its Taiwan business had agreed to sell part of its traditional life insurance portfolio to China Life Insurance .

19 Oct 2017

After roads and railways, China's Silk Road dealmakers eye financial firms

HONG KONG After ports and industrial parks, the dealmakers leading China's trillion-dollar push to build a modern Silk Road are turning to the financial sector, targeting Europe's banks, insurers and asset managers to tap funds and expertise.

12 Sep 2017

After roads and railways, China's Silk Road dealmakers eye financial firms

HONG KONG After ports and industrial parks, the dealmakers leading China's trillion-dollar push to build a modern Silk Road are turning to the financial sector, targeting Europe's banks, insurers and asset managers to tap funds and expertise.

12 Sep 2017

REFILE-UPDATE 1-China life insurance premium income growth slows further

BEIJING, Sept 1 Premium income for China's insurance industry slowed further in the January-July period, as regulatory measures taken to slow risky and aggressive behavior continued to impact the market, official data showed on Friday.

01 Sep 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China Life Insurance H1 profit rises 18 pct on strong investment income

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 24 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's second-biggest insurer by market value, on Thursday said first-half net profit rose 17.8 percent on strong investment income.

25 Aug 2017

Munich Re's troubled Ergo explores digital push in China

FRANKFURT, April 28 Ergo, Munich Re's troubled primary insurance company, is making a digital push in the massive Chinese market.

28 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates