Sojitz Corp (2768.T)

BRIEF-Sojitz is likely to beat net profit target this fiscal year - Nikkei‍​ * Sojitz is likely to beat its net profit target this fiscal year - Nikkei‍​

Exclusive: Brazil's Cantagalo agrees to $170 million debt restructuring SAO PAULO Cantagalo General Grains SA (CGG), a Brazilian farming and trading firm, has reached a deal with lenders to restructure some $170 million in debt owed by its trading arm, management told Reuters on Tuesday.