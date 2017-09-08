Edition:
United Kingdom

Sojitz Corp (2768.T)

2768.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

335JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥9 (+2.76%)
Prev Close
¥326
Open
¥326
Day's High
¥336
Day's Low
¥325
Volume
21,512,300
Avg. Vol
7,141,849
52-wk High
¥336
52-wk Low
¥246

Chart for

About

Sojitz Corporation is a Japan-based integrated trading company. The Company operates in five business segments. The Machinery segment provides automobiles and automobile parts, construction and industrial machinery, power-generating equipment, marine vessels and airplanes. The Energy and Metal segment provides oil and gas,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥390,467.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,251.50
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): 2.56

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.78 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.39 10.90
ROE: -- 11.37 14.09

Latest News about 2768.T

BRIEF-Sojitz is likely to beat net profit target this fiscal year - Nikkei‍​

* Sojitz is likely to beat its net profit target this fiscal year - Nikkei‍​

08 Sep 2017

Exclusive: Brazil's Cantagalo agrees to $170 million debt restructuring

SAO PAULO Cantagalo General Grains SA (CGG), a Brazilian farming and trading firm, has reached a deal with lenders to restructure some $170 million in debt owed by its trading arm, management told Reuters on Tuesday.

18 Jul 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1945 GMT on Monday:

01 May 2017
» More 2768.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates