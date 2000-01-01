Kikkoman Corp (2801.T)
2801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,810JPY
7:00am BST
3,810JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥3,810
¥3,810
Open
¥3,805
¥3,805
Day's High
¥3,830
¥3,830
Day's Low
¥3,780
¥3,780
Volume
612,400
612,400
Avg. Vol
584,575
584,575
52-wk High
¥3,835
¥3,835
52-wk Low
¥3,225
¥3,225
About
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION is a holding company primarily engaged in the food manufacturing business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Domestic Food Manufacturing and Sale segment offers soy sauce and soy sauce-related seasonings, processed tomato products under the brand name Del Monte, vegetable and fruit juice,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥739,496.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|210.38
|Dividend:
|17.00
|Yield (%):
|0.97
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09