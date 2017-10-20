Edition:
Ajinomoto Co Inc (2802.T)

2802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,304JPY
3:29am BST
Change (% chg)

¥22 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
¥2,282
Open
¥2,284
Day's High
¥2,304
Day's Low
¥2,282
Volume
761,100
Avg. Vol
1,767,972
52-wk High
¥2,544
52-wk Low
¥2,020

About

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. is a food company. The Company is an amino acid manufacturer, which uses bioscience and fine chemical technologies to develop businesses in fields other than food. Its segments include Japan food products, international food products, life support and healthcare. The Japan food products segment offers... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,268,679.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 571.86
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 1.35

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about 2802.T

BRIEF-Ajinomoto to build new plant for manufacturing and packaging of seasonings

* Says co plans to build a new plant for manufacturing and packaging seasonings and other products on the premises of co's Tokai Plant, in accordance with the details announced in co's Sept. 29, 2017 press release

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-R&I affirms Ajinomoto's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Ajinomoto fully acquires Turkey-based food firm

* Says it acquires 50 percent stake in a Turkey-based food firm on Aug. 17 (local time)

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ajinomoto to spend about 2.5 bln Yen to build factory in Myanmar - Nikkei

* Ajinomoto to spend about 2.5 billion Yen next year to build factory in Myanmar - Nikkei Source text:(http://s.nikkei.com/2vQ7rCe) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF- Ajinomoto unit signs manufacturing contract with Meihua Holdings Group

* Says its wholly owned unit, an animal nutrition business related holding company, signed a manufacturing contract with Meihua Holdings Group Co Ltd, regarding amino acid for feed use

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Global Bio-Chem Technology updates on litigation co was involved in Europe with Ajinomoto

June 30 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd :

30 Jun 2017

REFILE-TABLE-Ajinomoto-2016/17 group results

(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 15 (Reuters)- Ajinomoto Co Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.09 trln 1.18 trln　　　1.19 t

15 May 2017

BRIEF-Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 bln yen in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei

* Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei

26 Apr 2017
