Japan Tobacco Inc (2914.T)

BRIEF-Opko Health enters into exclusive agreement with Japan Tobacco to develop and commercialize Rayaldee in Japan * Opko Health enters into exclusive agreement with Japan Tobacco to develop and commercialize Rayaldee® in Japan

BRIEF-Japan Tobacco acquires tobacco related assets of Mighty * Says it acquired tobacco related assets of Philippines-based Mighty Corporation on Sept. 7 and the previous plan was disclosed on Aug. 22

Japan government eyes Japan Post share sale as soon as this month: source TOKYO Japan's government plans to sell shares in Japan Post Holdings Co as soon as this month, the first sale since the company's massive 2015 listing, a government source familiar with the deal said on Friday.

Japan Tobacco to buy Philippine cigarette maker Mighty for $936 million TOKYO Japan Tobacco Inc said on Tuesday it would buy the Philippines' No. 2 cigarette maker Mighty Corp for about $936 million, its second large deal in Southeast Asia this month as it deepens its push into emerging markets.

