J.Front Retailing Co Ltd (3086.T)
1,735JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥12 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
¥1,723
Open
¥1,720
Day's High
¥1,735
Day's Low
¥1,717
Volume
701,300
Avg. Vol
1,317,656
52-wk High
¥1,798
52-wk Low
¥1,304
About
J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company. The Company operates in five business segments. The Department Store segment is engaged in the sale of clothing products, housewares, food products, miscellaneous goods and others, as well as the operation of dining halls, cafes and tea shops, among others. The Parco... (more)
|1.41
|¥431,552.41
|270.57
|15.00
|1.76
|--
|--
|--
|--
BRIEF-R&I affirms J.Front Retailing's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I
BRIEF-Edion to acquire mail order sales firm for 3.33 bln yen
* Says it will acquire all shares of Saitama-based mail order sales firm for 3.33 billion yen, from J.Front Retailing Co Ltd
BRIEF-J.Front Retailing says on-site inspection of subsidiary by Japan Fair Trade Commission
* Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of a subsidiary of the company, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co.Ltd., under suspicion of violation of Anti-Trust Law