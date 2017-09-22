Toyobo Co Ltd (3101.T)

BRIEF-Toyobo to sell Osaka-based property * Says it will sell Osaka-based property on Oct. 20 and capital gains from the sale is 9.5 billion yen

BRIEF-Toyobo to open Indonesian packaging film factory in 2020 for roughly 5 bln yen - Nikkei * Toyobo to open Indonesian packaging film factory in 2020 for roughly 5 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2hsHToe) Further company coverage: