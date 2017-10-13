Edition:
United Kingdom

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp (3289.T)

3289.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

739JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥19 (+2.64%)
Prev Close
¥720
Open
¥723
Day's High
¥739
Day's Low
¥722
Volume
3,403,500
Avg. Vol
1,900,887
52-wk High
¥739
52-wk Low
¥565

Chart for

About

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in the real estate business. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the development, construction and distribution of residential areas, single-family houses, high-rise housing, villas and buildings; the contracted construction of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥444,095.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 640.83
Dividend: 7.50
Yield (%): 1.88

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 3289.T

BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan holdings to issue unsecured bonds worth 20 bln yen

* Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen and 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen

* Says it will issue 13th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with subscription date on July 25 and payment date on July 31

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF- Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 bln yen

* Says it will issue 11th series and 12th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively, with subscription date on May 24 and payment date on May 31

24 May 2017
» More 3289.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates