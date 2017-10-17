Edition:
United Kingdom

Bank of Communications Co Ltd (3328.HK)

3328.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.93HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
HK$5.97
Open
HK$5.92
Day's High
HK$5.98
Day's Low
HK$5.92
Volume
28,529,336
Avg. Vol
30,730,611
52-wk High
HK$6.44
52-wk Low
HK$5.40

Chart for

About

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in banking and related financial services. The Bank's businesses are divided into four segments: personal banking segment, which involves in personal savings and loans, personal wealth management services and bank card business; corporate banking segment, which involves in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.28
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$960,410.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 74,835.23
Dividend: 0.31
Yield (%): 5.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about 3328.HK

BRIEF-Bank of Communications ‍obtains approval on issuance of green financial bonds​

* ‍Approved to issue green financial bonds with amount not exceeding RMB 20 billion in national inter-bank bond market of china​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Aecc Aero Sci&Tech signs agreements with branches of China Merchants Bank, Bank of Communications

Sept 29 Aecc Aero Science and Technology Co Ltd 600391.SS>

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Bank of Communications receives approval to establish BOCOM Financial Assets Investment Co from CBRC

* announcement approval on the establishment of Bocom Financial Assets Investment Co., Ltd

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China High Speed Transmission Equipment executes agreement with Bank of Communications

Sept 26 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Bank of Communications gets approval on qualification of executive vice president from regulatory authority

* Approval on qualification of executive vice president by regulatory authority

08 Sep 2017

Moody's downgrades China's Bank of Communications on profit pressure

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 Moody's Investors Service downgraded China's fifth-largest listed state-owned lender Bank of Communications (BoCom) on Thursday, citing the impact of higher market funding cost on profitability.

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Bank Of Communications updates on approval of qualifications of non-executive directors

* Obtained approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission in respect of qualifications of Song Guobin and He Zhaobin as non-executive directors Source text: [http://bit.ly/2gu4FMu] Further company coverage:

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Bank of Communications to pay div for domestic preferred stock

* Says it plans to pay 3.9 yuan (tax-inclusive) per share as dividend for domestic preferred stock, on Sept. 7

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Bank Of Communications proposes to distribute dividends for domestic preference shares

* Bank proposes to distribute dividends for domestic preference shares on 7 September 2017

31 Aug 2017

China's BoCom H1 net profit rises 3.5 pct to 39 bln yuan

SHANGHAI, Aug 24 China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd , the country's fifth-largest listed bank by assets, on Thursday reported a slight rise in net profit for the first half of 2017, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

24 Aug 2017
» More 3328.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates