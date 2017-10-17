Bank of Communications Co Ltd (3328.HK)

BRIEF-Bank of Communications ‍obtains approval on issuance of green financial bonds​ * ‍Approved to issue green financial bonds with amount not exceeding RMB 20 billion in national inter-bank bond market of china​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Aecc Aero Sci&Tech signs agreements with branches of China Merchants Bank, Bank of Communications Sept 29 Aecc Aero Science and Technology Co Ltd 600391.SS>

BRIEF-Bank of Communications receives approval to establish BOCOM Financial Assets Investment Co from CBRC * announcement approval on the establishment of Bocom Financial Assets Investment Co., Ltd

BRIEF-China High Speed Transmission Equipment executes agreement with Bank of Communications Sept 26 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd

BRIEF-Bank of Communications gets approval on qualification of executive vice president from regulatory authority * Approval on qualification of executive vice president by regulatory authority

Moody's downgrades China's Bank of Communications on profit pressure SHANGHAI, Sept 7 Moody's Investors Service downgraded China's fifth-largest listed state-owned lender Bank of Communications (BoCom) on Thursday, citing the impact of higher market funding cost on profitability.

BRIEF-Bank Of Communications updates on approval of qualifications of non-executive directors * Obtained approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission in respect of qualifications of Song Guobin and He Zhaobin as non-executive directors Source text: [http://bit.ly/2gu4FMu] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bank of Communications to pay div for domestic preferred stock * Says it plans to pay 3.9 yuan (tax-inclusive) per share as dividend for domestic preferred stock, on Sept. 7

BRIEF-Bank Of Communications proposes to distribute dividends for domestic preference shares * Bank proposes to distribute dividends for domestic preference shares on 7 September 2017