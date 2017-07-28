Toray Industries Inc (3402.T)
3402.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,109JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. is a diversified group. The Textile segment manufactures, processes and sells textile and apparel products. The Plastic and Chemical segment offers plastic, films and chemical products. The Information Communication Materials and Equipment segment offers plastic, films, copy materials, color filters for... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,785,656.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,631.48
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|1.28
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.33
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.36
|14.09
BRIEF-Pacific Textiles and Toray entered into master agreement
* Co and Toray entered into master agreement in relation to sale of yarns manufactured or owned by Toray Group to group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF- Toray Industries to acquire 28 pct stake in Pacific Textiles Holdings for HK$4.05 bln
* Says it will acquire 405 million shares (28 percent stake) of Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd for HK$4.05 billion (about 59 billion yen), as of middle July