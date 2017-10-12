Sumco Corp (3436.T)

BRIEF-Sumco says top shareholder to cut voting power to 7.9 pct from 13.4 pct * Says its top shareholder, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION, will cut voting power to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent, effective Oct. 17

BRIEF-Sumco's top shareholder to cut voting power in co to 7.9 pct * Says co's top shareholder NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION plans to cut voting power in the co to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the co

BRIEF-Sumco to invest 43.6 bln yen in production facilities for 300mm silicon wafer * Says it will invest 43.6 billion yen in production facilities for 300mm silicon wafer