Sumco Corp (3436.T)

BRIEF-Sumco says top shareholder to cut voting power to 7.9 pct from 13.4 pct
* Says its top shareholder, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION, will cut voting power to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent, effective Oct. 17
BRIEF-Sumco's top shareholder to cut voting power in co to 7.9 pct
* Says co's top shareholder NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION plans to cut voting power in the co to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the co
BRIEF-Sumco to invest 43.6 bln yen in production facilities for 300mm silicon wafer
* Says it will invest 43.6 billion yen in production facilities for 300mm silicon wafer
REFILE-TABLE-Sumco- 6-MTH group results
(Adds company forecast) Aug 8 (Reuters)- Sumco Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Sep 30, 20177 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 123.99 103.22 189.90 (+20.1 pct) (-16.1 pct)