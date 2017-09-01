Edition:
Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (4005.T)

4005.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

755JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥4 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
¥751
Open
¥747
Day's High
¥755
Day's Low
¥745
Volume
11,457,000
Avg. Vol
8,298,114
52-wk High
¥755
52-wk Low
¥440

About

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY, LIMITED has six business sectors: Basic Chemicals, such as the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic chemicals, synthetic fiber materials, metal acrylate, alumina products and others; Petrochemicals & Plastics, including the provision of petrochemical, synthetic resin, rubber products and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,152,191.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,655.45
Dividend: 7.00
Yield (%): 2.01

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

Latest News about 4005.T

BRIEF-Kayac to buy system for 70 mln yen

* Says it will buy a system for 70 million yen from SuMiKa Co.,Ltd., effective Sept. 19

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Monsanto and Valent U.S.A. announce partnership in roundup Ready Plus Crop Management Solutions

* Monsanto and Valent U.S.A. LLC announce expanded partnership in Roundup Ready Plus® Crop Management Solutions

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical buys Kyowa Hakko's agrochemical segment - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to buy Kyowa Hakko Kirin's agrochemical segment in deal valued at 6 billion yen to 7 billion yen

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF- Sumitomo Chemical unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma announces unblinding of phase 3 study of Napabucasin

* Says its unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd announced today that the company decided to unblind the BRIGHTER study, a phase 3 global study in patients with gastric and gastro-esophageal junction (GEJ) cancer of napabucasin, an investigational cancer stemness inhibitor, based on a recommendation by the study’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), following a pre- specified interim analysis

26 Jun 2017
