Edition:
United Kingdom

Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd (4021.T)

4021.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,150JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥20 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
¥4,130
Open
¥4,120
Day's High
¥4,160
Day's Low
¥4,105
Volume
377,100
Avg. Vol
556,840
52-wk High
¥4,160
52-wk Low
¥3,175

Chart for

About

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. is a Japan-based chemical manufacturing company engaged in six business segments. The Chemicals segment offers basic chemicals, including melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. The Functional Materials segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥585,880.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 151.00
Dividend: 32.00
Yield (%): 1.34

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates