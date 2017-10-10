Edition:
Tosoh Corp (4042.T)

4042.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,577JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
¥2,567
Open
¥2,570
Day's High
¥2,587
Day's Low
¥2,538
Volume
1,990,600
Avg. Vol
2,076,335
52-wk High
¥2,696
52-wk Low
¥1,312

TOSOH CORPORATION mainly provides chemical products. The Petrochemicals segment manufactures and sells olefin products, polyethylene, processed resin products and functional polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment offers caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomers, vinyl chloride resin, inorganic and organic chemicals, cement, urethane... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.40
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥803,600.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 325.08
Dividend: 24.00
Yield (%): 1.94

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

BRIEF-Tosoh Corp's April-September oper profit grew 30% YOY- Nikkei‍​

* Tosoh Corp's April-September group operating profit apparently grew 30 percent year-on-year - Nikkei‍​

10 Oct 2017
