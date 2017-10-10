Tosoh Corp (4042.T)
4042.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,577JPY
7:00am BST
2,577JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥10 (+0.39%)
¥10 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
¥2,567
¥2,567
Open
¥2,570
¥2,570
Day's High
¥2,587
¥2,587
Day's Low
¥2,538
¥2,538
Volume
1,990,600
1,990,600
Avg. Vol
2,076,335
2,076,335
52-wk High
¥2,696
¥2,696
52-wk Low
¥1,312
¥1,312
About
TOSOH CORPORATION mainly provides chemical products. The Petrochemicals segment manufactures and sells olefin products, polyethylene, processed resin products and functional polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment offers caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomers, vinyl chloride resin, inorganic and organic chemicals, cement, urethane... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥803,600.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|325.08
|Dividend:
|24.00
|Yield (%):
|1.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-Tosoh Corp's April-September oper profit grew 30% YOY- Nikkei
* Tosoh Corp's April-September group operating profit apparently grew 30 percent year-on-year - Nikkei