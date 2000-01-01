Tokuyama Corp (4043.T)
4043.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,731JPY
7:00am BST
2,731JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥53 (+1.98%)
¥53 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
¥2,678
¥2,678
Open
¥2,662
¥2,662
Day's High
¥2,731
¥2,731
Day's Low
¥2,653
¥2,653
Volume
843,800
843,800
Avg. Vol
873,059
873,059
52-wk High
¥2,990
¥2,990
52-wk Low
¥2,070
¥2,070
About
Tokuyama Corporation mainly manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. It has five business segments. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. The Specialty... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥185,326.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|69.93
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09