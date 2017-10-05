Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063.T)
4063.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
11,320JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-10 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
¥11,330
Open
¥11,245
Day's High
¥11,325
Day's Low
¥11,175
Volume
1,334,900
Avg. Vol
1,151,641
52-wk High
¥11,340
52-wk Low
¥7,400
About
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in chemical business. The Company operates in six business segments. The Poly Vinyl Chloride and Chemicals segment manufactures and sells vinyl chloride, caustic soda products, chloromethane and methanol. The Silicon segment manufactures and sells silicon... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥4,366,438.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|432.11
|Dividend:
|65.00
|Yield (%):
|1.19
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-Shin-Etsu Chemical to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei
* Shin-Etsu Chemical to increase production of optical fiber material in coming years; to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei Source text : [http://s.nikkei.com/2xVHLos] Further company coverage: