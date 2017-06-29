Ube Industries Ltd (4208.T)
4208.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,380JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥3,380
Open
¥3,355
Day's High
¥3,380
Day's Low
¥3,340
Volume
559,500
Avg. Vol
805,218
52-wk High
¥3,390
52-wk Low
¥1,980
About
Ube Industries, Ltd. is a Japan-based chemical manufacturer. The Chemical and Resin segment manufactures and sells caprolactam, nylon, industrial chemicals, synthetic rubber, ammonia, ammonium sulfate and nylon resin, among others. The Functional Product and Fine segment offers functional materials, electronic- and information... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥348,867.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|106.20
|Dividend:
|60.00
|Yield (%):
|1.83
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
FACTBOX-Japan plans to build new coal-fired power stations
June 29 Japan is planning a wave of new coal-fired power plants as it struggles to revive its nuclear industry which is still mostly shut down in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011. Nuclear power contributed nearly a third of total electricity generated before the catastrophe. Companies are looking to build 41 new coal-fired power plants with total capacity of 18,431 megawatts expected to come online in the next decade. Japan had a total 90 coal-fired units a