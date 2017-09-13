Kao Corp (4452.T)
4452.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
7,113JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-84 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
¥7,197
Open
¥7,178
Day's High
¥7,223
Day's Low
¥7,105
Volume
1,660,300
Avg. Vol
1,501,728
52-wk High
¥7,308
52-wk Low
¥4,888
About
Kao Corporation is engaged in the consumer product business and the chemical business. The Company operates through four segments: the Beauty Care Business, the Human Health Care Business, the Fabric and Home Care Business (collectively, the Consumer Products business), and the Chemical business. The Beauty Care Business segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥3,260,070.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|495.00
|Dividend:
|54.00
|Yield (%):
|1.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|87.15
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.49
|14.09
BRIEF- R&I affirms Kao's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I
BRIEF-Kao likely logged group operating profit of about 87 bln yen for six months ended June - Nikkei
* Kao likely logged a group operating profit of about 87 billion yen for the six months ended June - Nikkei