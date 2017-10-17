Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T)

BRIEF-Takeda and HemoShear Therapeutics enter drug discovery partnership in liver diseases * Takeda and HemoShear Therapeutics enter into exclusive drug discovery partnership in liver diseases

BRIEF-Takeda gets FDA approval for ALUNBRIG 180 mg tablets * Takeda announces FDA approval of ALUNBRIG (brigatinib) 180 mg tablets

BRIEF-Takeda, SGC in collaboration agreement related to inflammatory bowel disease * Takeda and SGC announce a collaboration agreement using patient tissue-based assays for clinical target validation in inflammatory bowel disease

Fujifilm says aims to spend $4.5 billion on M&A over three years TOKYO Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it aimed to spend 500 billion yen ($4.54 billion) in strategic acquisitions over three years as it seeks growth outside its traditional photographic film business, which has been shrinking.

AstraZeneca strikes $400 million Parkinson's drug deal with Takeda LONDON AstraZeneca is to receive up to $400 million from Takeda Pharmaceutical after striking a deal for the Japanese company to co-develop an early-stage medicine for Parkinson's disease.

