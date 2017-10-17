Edition:
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T)

4502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,337JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
¥6,322
Open
¥6,322
Day's High
¥6,342
Day's Low
¥6,311
Volume
1,431,900
Avg. Vol
1,885,848
52-wk High
¥6,382
52-wk Low
¥4,321

About

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a Japan-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical business. The Ethical Pharmaceutical segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic substances for diabetes, circulatory drugs, anticancer drugs, drugs for central neurological diseases,... (more)

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥4,891,410.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 790.85
Dividend: 90.00
Yield (%): 2.91

P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

BRIEF-Takeda and HemoShear Therapeutics enter drug discovery partnership in liver diseases

* Takeda and HemoShear Therapeutics enter into exclusive drug discovery partnership in liver diseases

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Takeda gets FDA approval for ALUNBRIG 180 mg tablets

* Takeda announces FDA approval of ALUNBRIG (brigatinib) 180 mg tablets

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Takeda, SGC in collaboration agreement related to inflammatory bowel disease

* Takeda and SGC announce a collaboration agreement using patient tissue-based assays for clinical target validation in inflammatory bowel disease

28 Sep 2017

Fujifilm says aims to spend $4.5 billion on M&A over three years

TOKYO Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it aimed to spend 500 billion yen ($4.54 billion) in strategic acquisitions over three years as it seeks growth outside its traditional photographic film business, which has been shrinking.

30 Aug 2017

AstraZeneca strikes $400 million Parkinson's drug deal with Takeda

LONDON AstraZeneca is to receive up to $400 million from Takeda Pharmaceutical after striking a deal for the Japanese company to co-develop an early-stage medicine for Parkinson's disease.

29 Aug 2017

Samsung Bioepis teams up with Takeda to develop original biotech drugs

SEOUL Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd said on Monday it will fund and develop multiple original drugs in partnership with Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, expanding its business scope beyond copies of existing biologic drugs.

21 Aug 2017
