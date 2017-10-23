Edition:
Astellas Pharma Inc (4503.T)

4503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,522JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
¥1,520
Open
¥1,518
Day's High
¥1,523
Day's Low
¥1,513
Volume
5,076,800
Avg. Vol
7,108,159
52-wk High
¥1,688
52-wk Low
¥1,332

About

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the pharmaceutical business. The Company is involved in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, Korea and Taiwan, through its subsidiaries. Its main products include immunosuppressive drug Prograf, overactive... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥3,012,207.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,068.82
Dividend: 18.00
Yield (%): 2.34

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about 4503.T

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 23

ZURICH, Oct 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,254 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

23 Oct 2017

Fitch Revises Beijing Capital Development's Outlook to Negative, Affirms Rating at 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Beijing Capital Development Holding (Group) Co., Ltd.'s (known by its abbreviated Chinese name Shokai Group) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Shokai Group's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'BBB-', and its senior unsecured rating and the ratings of all outstanding bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track status to Astellas for acute myeloid leukemia drug

* U.S. FDA grants fast track designation to Astellas for development of gilteritinib in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Astellas and Seattle Genetics initiate trial of enfortumab vedotin for ureter cancer patients

* Astellas and Seattle Genetics initiate pivotal trial of Enfortumab Vedotin for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics and Astellas initiate pivotal trial of enfortumab vedotin

* Seattle Genetics and Astellas initiate pivotal trial of enfortumab vedotin for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Vical announces completion of the Phase 3 ASP0113 CMV vaccine trial

* Vical announces completion of the Phase 3 ASP0113 CMV vaccine trial

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-R&I affirms Astellas Pharma's rating at "AA" and says stable outlook-R&I

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA"-R&I

20 Sep 2017

Pfizer, Astellas prostate cancer drug promising in late-stage trial

Pfizer Inc and Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc said on Thursday their blockbuster prostate cancer drug met the main goal of a key study that tested it for treating the disease in its early stages.

14 Sep 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Pfizer, Astellas prostate cancer drug succeeds key trial

Sept 14 Pfizer Inc and Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc said on Thursday their prostate cancer drug met the main goal of a trial testing it for a more common form of the disease.

14 Sep 2017

Pfizer, Astellas prostate cancer drug clears late-stage trial

Pfizer Inc and Astellas Pharma Inc said on Thursday their drug to treat a type of prostate cancer met the main goal in a late-stage trial.

14 Sep 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates