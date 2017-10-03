Edition:
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd (4506.T)

4506.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,606JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥6 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
¥1,600
Open
¥1,600
Day's High
¥1,613
Day's Low
¥1,594
Volume
1,058,300
Avg. Vol
1,406,718
52-wk High
¥2,134
52-wk Low
¥1,397

About

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., formerly Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co.,Ltd., is a pharmaceutical company. The Japan division manufactures and sells ethical and general use drugs. The North America division manufactures, develops, purchases and sells ethical drugs through its consolidated subsidiaries. The China division... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥604,410.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 397.90
Dividend: 11.00
Yield (%): 1.18

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about 4506.T

BRIEF-R&I affirms Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to offer early-retirement program

* Says it will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old and continuous service of above 5 years as of March 31, 2018, and employees is members of manufacturing division as of Sept. 1, 2016

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma U.S.-based unit enters agreement to divest asthma and allergy products to Covis pharma

* Says its U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to divest the U.S. market rights of Sunovion’s three ciclesonide products to Covis Pharma B.V. on July 13(US Eastern Time)

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit Sunovion announces FDA acceptance for review of new drug application resubmission for SUN-101

* Says its U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the resubmission of the New Drug Application for SUN-101/eFlow® (glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF- Sumitomo Chemical unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma announces unblinding of phase 3 study of Napabucasin

* Says its unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd announced today that the company decided to unblind the BRIGHTER study, a phase 3 global study in patients with gastric and gastro-esophageal junction (GEJ) cancer of napabucasin, an investigational cancer stemness inhibitor, based on a recommendation by the study’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), following a pre- specified interim analysis

26 Jun 2017

BRIEF- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma announces application of International Financial Reporting Standards

* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

29 May 2017

BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for SUN-101/eFlow® New Drug Application for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

* Says its US-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for SUN-101/eFlow®(glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema, on May 26 (US Eastern time)

29 May 2017
