Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd (4506.T)

BRIEF-R&I affirms Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I
BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to offer early-retirement program
* Says it will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old and continuous service of above 5 years as of March 31, 2018, and employees is members of manufacturing division as of Sept. 1, 2016
BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma U.S.-based unit enters agreement to divest asthma and allergy products to Covis pharma
* Says its U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to divest the U.S. market rights of Sunovion’s three ciclesonide products to Covis Pharma B.V. on July 13(US Eastern Time)
BRIEF- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit Sunovion announces FDA acceptance for review of new drug application resubmission for SUN-101
* Says its U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the resubmission of the New Drug Application for SUN-101/eFlow® (glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
BRIEF- Sumitomo Chemical unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma announces unblinding of phase 3 study of Napabucasin
* Says its unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd announced today that the company decided to unblind the BRIGHTER study, a phase 3 global study in patients with gastric and gastro-esophageal junction (GEJ) cancer of napabucasin, an investigational cancer stemness inhibitor, based on a recommendation by the study’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), following a pre- specified interim analysis
BRIEF- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma announces application of International Financial Reporting Standards
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for SUN-101/eFlow® New Drug Application for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
* Says its US-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for SUN-101/eFlow®(glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema, on May 26 (US Eastern time)