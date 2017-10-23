Edition:
Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T)

4523.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,195JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥126 (+2.08%)
Prev Close
¥6,069
Open
¥6,190
Day's High
¥6,386
Day's Low
¥6,165
Volume
1,552,600
Avg. Vol
698,017
52-wk High
¥7,280
52-wk Low
¥5,496

Eisai Co., Ltd. is engaged in the research and development, manufacture, sale and import and export of pharmaceuticals. The Company's businesses include pharmaceutical business and other business. The Company's segments include Japan (Prescription Medicines, Generics and Diagnostics), Americas (North America, Central and South... (more)

Beta: 0.68
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,746,483.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 296.57
Dividend: 80.00
Yield (%): 2.55

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

BRIEF-Biogen and Eisai expand existing collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize investigational Alzheimer's disease treatments including phase 3 aducanumab

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Eisai Co signs agreement with Grupo Biotoscana granting GBT exclusive licensing rights

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-FDA approves Eisai's Fycompa for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Eisai submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for lenvatinib in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Oncology Venture and Eisai forge exclusive global license agreement for clinical stage oncology drug PARP inhibitor E7449 / 2X-121

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Oncology Venture Sweden and Eisai sign exclusive global license agreement

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF- R&I affirms Eisai's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai

22 Jun 2017
