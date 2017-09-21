Edition:
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568.T)

4568.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,542JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
¥2,532
Open
¥2,530
Day's High
¥2,543
Day's Low
¥2,522
Volume
1,087,100
Avg. Vol
2,198,637
52-wk High
¥2,800
52-wk Low
¥2,192

About

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals. The Company is involved in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, as well as the provision of intermediates and basic materials for pharmaceutical producing in Japan, the... (more)

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,772,528.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 709.01
Dividend: 35.00
Yield (%): 2.80

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about 4568.T

BRIEF-Inovalon enters into agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Inc

* Inovalon announces agreement with daiichi sankyo, inc. To support outcomes-based contracting

21 Sep 2017

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denies 2016 takeover bid by AstraZeneca

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denies 2016 takeover bid by AstraZeneca

TOKYO Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo denied on Thursday it received a takeover bid last year from Britain's AstraZeneca , following speculation that sent its share price soaring as much as 13 percent and triggered a trade suspension.

31 Aug 2017

Daiichi Sankyo denies receiving takeover bid from AstraZeneca

LONDON Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denied on Thursday it had received a takeover bid last year from British drugmaker AstraZeneca , as reported earlier by the online version of Nikkei Business.

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo terminates product agreement with Charleston Laboratories

* Daiichi Sankyo terminates development and commercialization agreement with Charleston Laboratories regarding hydrocodone products in the U.S., including CL-108

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo late-stage trial positive on diabetic pain drug

* Daiichi Sankyo announces positive top-line results from Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating mirogabalin in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain

31 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 31

Aug 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-AstraZeneca has no comment on report it sought to buy Daiichi Sankyo

* Britain's AstraZeneca has no comment on report it sought to buy Japan's Daiichi Sankyo last year - spokeswoman Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Edmund Blair)

31 Aug 2017
