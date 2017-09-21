Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568.T)

BRIEF-Inovalon enters into agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Inc * Inovalon announces agreement with daiichi sankyo, inc. To support outcomes-based contracting

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denies 2016 takeover bid by AstraZeneca TOKYO Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo denied on Thursday it received a takeover bid last year from Britain's AstraZeneca, following speculation that sent its share price soaring as much as 13 percent and triggered a trade suspension.

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denies 2016 takeover bid by AstraZeneca TOKYO Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo denied on Thursday it received a takeover bid last year from Britain's AstraZeneca , following speculation that sent its share price soaring as much as 13 percent and triggered a trade suspension.

UPDATE 3-Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denies 2016 takeover bid by AstraZeneca * Speculation of takeover interest triggered share suspension

Daiichi Sankyo denies receiving takeover bid from AstraZeneca LONDON Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denied on Thursday it had received a takeover bid last year from British drugmaker AstraZeneca , as reported earlier by the online version of Nikkei Business.

Daiichi Sankyo denies receiving takeover bid from AstraZeneca LONDON Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denied on Thursday it had received a takeover bid last year from British drugmaker AstraZeneca, as reported earlier by the online version of Nikkei Business.

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo terminates product agreement with Charleston Laboratories * Daiichi Sankyo terminates development and commercialization agreement with Charleston Laboratories regarding hydrocodone products in the U.S., including CL-108

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo late-stage trial positive on diabetic pain drug * Daiichi Sankyo announces positive top-line results from Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating mirogabalin in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 31 Aug 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.