Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (4578.T)

4578.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,793JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥17 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
¥4,776
Open
¥4,768
Day's High
¥4,795
Day's Low
¥4,758
Volume
990,700
Avg. Vol
1,186,778
52-wk High
¥5,895
52-wk Low
¥4,290

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical holding company engaged in four business segments. The Medical-related segment is engaged in the sale of ethical drugs, the manufacture, sale and export of curative medicines, as well as the research and development of infusions. The Nutraceuticals-related segment is... (more)

Beta: 0.44
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥2,513,607.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 557.84
Dividend: 50.00
Yield (%): 2.22

P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

BRIEF-Otsuka and Lundbeck announce initiation of two phase 3 trials of brexpiprazole in patients with bipolar I disorder

* unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Lundbeck announce that patient enrollment has been initiated in two global Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate brexpiprazole for the treatment of patients with manic episodes associated with bipolar I disorder

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings, Lundbeck initiate two phase 3 trials of Brexpiprazole

* Otsuka and lundbeck announce initiation of two phase 3 trials of brexpiprazole in patients with Bipolar I disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings unit raises stake in India-based JV to 80 pct

* Says co's wholly owned unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc raises stake in JV Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Private Limited to 80 percent

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings unit acquires Canada-based firm

* Says co's wholly owned unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. acquires Canada-based firm, which is mainly engaged in development, manufacture and sales of plant-based foods

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings unit says ABILIFY MAINTENA® for extended-release injectable suspension approved by U.S. FDA

* Says unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and H. Lundbeck A/S announced ABILIFY MAINTENA®(aripiprazole) for extended-release injectable suspension was approved by the U.S. Food and drug administration for the maintenance monotherapy treatment of bipolar I disorder (BP-I) in adults

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-R&I affirms Otsuka Holdings's rating at "AA-" and changes outlook to stable from negative

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-"-R&I

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings to spend about 7 bln yen on new equipment for cancer drug production - Nikkei

* Otsuka Holdings to spend about 7 billion yen on new equipment that produces active ingredients in cancer drugs - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2qAfD2u) Further company coverage:

29 May 2017

BRIEF-Otsuka announces results of phase 3 data on tolvaptan

* Says primary and key secondary endpoints were positive for tolvaptan versus placebo in an additional phase 3 clinical trial

22 May 2017

BRIEF- Otsuka Holdings unit to buy 20 pct voting power in India JV

* Says its wholly owned unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc will buy 20 percent voting power in joint venture Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Private Limited (previous name Claris Otsuka Private Limited)

08 May 2017
