Edition:
United Kingdom

Yahoo Japan Corp (4689.T)

4689.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

539JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥539
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
11,524,833
52-wk High
¥559
52-wk Low
¥385

Chart for

About

Yahoo Japan Corporation is a Japan-based provider of Internet search services. The Company operates in two business segments. The marketing solution business segment is engaged in the planning and sale of advertisement products, the provision of information publishing services, the provision of other services for corporate, such... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.24
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥2,945,144.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,696.60
Dividend: 8.86
Yield (%): 1.71

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.83 10.90
ROE: -- 20.22 14.09

Latest News about 4689.T

BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan forming a JV- Nikkei‍​

* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan are forming a joint venture - Nikkei‍​

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-SoldOut says Yahoo Japan decreases voting power to 11.3 pct

* Says Yahoo Japan Corporation decreased voting power in the co to 11.3 percent (1.1 million shares), from 33.4 percent (3 million shares), on July 12

12 Jul 2017

Altaba, formerly Yahoo, to start trading on Monday

June 19 Shares of Altaba Inc, the holding company left behind after Yahoo Inc's sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc, will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.

19 Jun 2017

Verizon closes Yahoo deal, Mayer steps down

Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned. | Video

14 Jun 2017

Verizon closes Yahoo deal, Mayer steps down

Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion (3.51 billion pounds) acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned. | Video

14 Jun 2017

UPDATE 2-Verizon closes Yahoo deal, Mayer steps down

June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.

13 Jun 2017

Yahoo investors are U.S. tax-reform skeptics

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Yahoo will soon be little more than a holding company for stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan. The $52 billion internet firm's shareholders on Thursday approved the sale of its operating businesses to Verizon Communications for $4.5 billion. The long-standing wrinkle, though, is that Yahoo bought the minority holdings so cheaply that essentially the entire value of both would be taxable in the United States if it sold them. That means the company is, at least in

13 Jun 2017

Verizon closes Yahoo deal; Mayer steps down

June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.

13 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Yahoo Japan, The Venture Reality Fund partner through strategic investment

* Yahoo Japan and The Venture Reality Fund partner to grow the global AR and VR ecosystems through strategic investment

07 Jun 2017

BRIEF- SoftBank Group transfers entire stake in Yahoo Japan to SoftBank Group International GK

* Says it transferred its entire 36.4 percent stake in Yahoo Japan Corp to its wholly owned unit SoftBank Group International GK, an intermediate holding company, on June 1

01 Jun 2017
» More 4689.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates