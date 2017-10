Rakuten Inc (4755.T)

BRIEF-Rakuten to merge with unit Rakuten Mart * Says it plans to merge with wholly owned unit Rakuten Mart Inc

BRIEF-R&I affirms Rakuten's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I * Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I

Low-cost airline AirAsia Japan to relaunch later this month SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Low-cost airline AirAsia Japan on Monday said it would begin its first flights from Nagoya later this month, more than two years after Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd announced plans to re-enter the Japanese market with new partners.

BRIEF-NBA and Rakuten announced multiyear partnership * NBA and Rakuten announced multiyear partnership making Rakuten League’s exclusive distribution partner in Japan for live NBA games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF- Rakuten buys back 4 mln shares for 5.11 bln yen in September * Says it bought back 4 million shares for 5.11 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30

BRIEF- Rakuten to take over MVNO business from Plus One Marketing for 520 mln yen * Says it will take over MVNO business (except a part of service)in Japan, from Plus One Marketing Ltd, for 520 million yen

BRIEF-Rakuten acquires 10% stake in Airweave for about 1.2 bln yen ($10.8 million)- Nikkei * Rakuten acquires over 10% stake in Airweave for about 1.2 billion yen ($10.8 million) through a private placement - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2jsmXPt) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Rakuten buys back 8.8 mln shares for 11.53 bln yen in August * Says it repurchased 8.8 million shares for 11.53 billion yen in total, in August

China ride-hailing firm DiDi backs Uber rival Careem DUBAI/FRANKFURT DiDi Chuxing, China's largest ride-hailing firm, has invested in Middle East online taxi service Careem in a new partnership deal that marks Didi's latest international expansion against rival Uber.