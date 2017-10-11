Edition:
Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T)

4901.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,580JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥31 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
¥4,549
Open
¥4,545
Day's High
¥4,583
Day's Low
¥4,542
Volume
1,159,800
Avg. Vol
1,676,294
52-wk High
¥4,589
52-wk Low
¥3,774

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation is engaged in the development, production, sales and service of imaging solutions, information solutions and document solutions. The Company's segments include Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, Document Solutions and, Corporate expenses and eliminations. The Imaging Solutions segment... (more)

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥2,277,219.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 514.63
Dividend: 37.50
Yield (%): 1.58

P/E (TTM): -- 21.95 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.49 10.90
ROE: -- 8.14 14.09

BRIEF-Fujifilm Holdings updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 930,800 shares for 4.08 billion yen in total from Sept. 15 to Sept. 30

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF- R&I affirms Fujifilm Holdings's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Fujifilm Holdings announces private placement of treasury stock

* Says it plans to distribute 2.9 million shares of its common stock to unit through private placement on Oct. 2, at the price of 4,121 yen per share

30 Aug 2017

Fujifilm says aims to spend $4.5 billion on M&A over three years

TOKYO Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it aimed to spend 500 billion yen ($4.54 billion) in strategic acquisitions over three years as it seeks growth outside its traditional photographic film business, which has been shrinking.

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF- Fujifilm Holdings to repurchase shares

* Says it will repurchase up to 16 million shares, representing 3.7 percent of outstanding

30 Aug 2017

Fujifilm unit wins $768 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc, a unit of Fujifilm Holdings Corp, has been awarded a $768 million contract for digital imaging network picture archiving communications system products and maintenance, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

22 Aug 2017

Canon drops to more than two-month low after EU threatens huge fine

TOKYO, July 7 Canon Inc's stock fell to its lowest levels in more than two months on Friday after EU regulators said they may fine it up to 10 percent of annual revenue for jumping the gun in its acquisition of Toshiba Corp's medical unit.

07 Jul 2017
