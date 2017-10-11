Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T)

BRIEF-Zhejiang Talent Television and Film sees 2017 Q1 to Q3 net profit to increase by 13.2 pct to 41.5 pct Oct 11Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co Ltd :

BRIEF-Fujifilm Holdings updates share repurchase status * Says it bought back 930,800 shares for 4.08 billion yen in total from Sept. 15 to Sept. 30

BRIEF- R&I affirms Fujifilm Holdings's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I * Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I

BRIEF-Fujifilm Holdings announces private placement of treasury stock * Says it plans to distribute 2.9 million shares of its common stock to unit through private placement on Oct. 2, at the price of 4,121 yen per share

Fujifilm says aims to spend $4.5 billion on M&A over three years TOKYO Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it aimed to spend 500 billion yen ($4.54 billion) in strategic acquisitions over three years as it seeks growth outside its traditional photographic film business, which has been shrinking.

BRIEF- Fujifilm Holdings to repurchase shares * Says it will repurchase up to 16 million shares, representing 3.7 percent of outstanding

Fujifilm unit wins $768 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon WASHINGTON, Aug 22 Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc, a unit of Fujifilm Holdings Corp, has been awarded a $768 million contract for digital imaging network picture archiving communications system products and maintenance, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Zhejiang Talent Television and Film sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to up 0.58 pct to 20 pct July 12 Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co Ltd :