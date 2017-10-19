Edition:
Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T)

4911.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,792JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-57 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
¥4,849
Open
¥4,810
Day's High
¥4,837
Day's Low
¥4,786
Volume
1,636,100
Avg. Vol
1,639,843
52-wk High
¥4,923
52-wk Low
¥2,508

Shiseido Company, Limited is engaged in the business of the production and sale of cosmetics. The Company operates through two segments: Japan Business and Global Business. The Company's Japan Business segment includes the Japan business, which includes the production and sale of cosmetics, cosmetics accessories and toiletries,... (more)

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,780,800.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 400.00
Dividend: 12.50
Yield (%): 0.51

P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

Latest News about 4911.T

BRIEF-Shiseido to invest up to 40 bln yen for new Japan factory

* Says to invest up to 40 billion yen ($354 million) for new factory in Tochigi, Japan, to make skincare and other products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 113.0100 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Shiseido to transfer chromatography business to unit

* Says co plans to transfer chromatography business to Kyoto-based wholly owned unit on Dec. 1

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF- Shiseido says recall of products

* Says it has decided to voluntarily recall Killer Wink Gel Liner products of its self-selection makeup brand, INTEGRATE, as select products have been found to contain specks of plastic in the eyeliner core due to production deficiency

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Shiseido to sell Kyoto-based unit and chromatography business related assets

* Says it will sell all shares of Kyoto-based unit, which is engaged in manufacture and sale of analytical instruments, and chromatography business related assets to Osaka Soda Co Ltd , with undisclosed price, effective Dec. 1

29 Aug 2017

Nikkei edges down ahead of holiday as investors warily eye North Korea

TOKYO, Aug 10 Japanese stocks finished slightly lower after a choppy session on Thursday, as investors kept a wary watch on tension over North Korea ahead of Japan's long weekend.

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Shiseido to release its Nars brand in China - Nikkei

* Shiseido to release its Nars brand in China; expects Chinese sales to improve 14 pct on a local currency basis in 2017 - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2uOdNQO) Further company coverage:

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Shiseido says voluntary recall of sunscreen products

* Says it decided to voluntarily recall three of its sunscreen products

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Shiseido says voluntary recall of body wash products

* Says it have decided to voluntarily recall the affected products, which was specifically produced at Kuki Factory between January and July of 2017

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Scroll to acquire KINARI from Shiseido

* Says it will acquire all share of KINARI inc. from Shiseido Co Ltd

31 May 2017
