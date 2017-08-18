Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (5002.T)

BRIEF-Daodaoquan Grain and Oil sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 30 pct to up 10 pct * Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 30 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 90.4 million yuan to 142 million yuan

BRIEF-Daodaoquan Grain and Oil announces FY 2017 interim dividend payment * Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 4.1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders as interim dividend for FY 2017

Idemitsu moves closer to Showa Shell deal after court nod to share sale TOKYO Idemitsu Kosan Co said it would proceed with a $1.1 billion sale of new shares, after a court rejected the founding family's petition to block the offering, potentially clearing the way for a takeover of Showa Shell Sekiyu.

Investors bet Idemitsu stock plan will sidestep opposition to Showa Shell deal TOKYO Idemitsu Kosan Co has a good chance of sidestepping founding family opposition to a merger with Showa Shell Sekiyu with its $1.2 billion share offering, analysts said, a plan that sent Showa Shell shares surging on Tuesday.

Japan's Idemitsu says no plan to call shareholders' meeting on Showa Shell merger TOKYO Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co said it had no plans to call a shareholders' meeting to vote on a merger with rival Showa Shell Sekiyu after the issuance of new shares, which would dilute the stake held by the refiner's founding family.

