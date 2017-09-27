JXTG Holdings Inc (5020.T)
5020.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
580JPY
3:12am BST
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.87%)
¥5 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
JXTG Holdings, Inc, formerly JX Holdings, Inc., is a holding company mainly engaged in petroleum business. The Energy segment is engaged in the processing, manufacture and sale of petroleum products and petrochemical products, the storage and transportation of crude and refined products, the investment in coal mining and sales... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,954,028.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,426.92
|Dividend:
|9.00
|Yield (%):
|2.81
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09
UPDATE 2-JXTG to shut Muroran petrochem plant as Japan gasoline demand fades
TOKYO, Sept 27 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, Japan's biggest oil refiner, said on Wednesday it will shut its Muroran petrochemicals plant due to falling demand for gasoline in Japan.
Robust Asia demand drives Mideast, Russia crude premiums to multi-month highs
SINGAPORE Spot premiums for Middle East and Russian crude loading in November and December have hit multi-month highs, spurred by robust demand in Asia, trade sources said on Wednesday.
Japan's JXTG says Caserones copper mine misses output target, expects rise this year
TOKYO, May 12 Japan's JXTG Holdings said on Friday its Caserones copper mine in Chile produced 91,000 tonnes in the fiscal year ended March, missing an earlier target of 98,000 tonnes, due to a power outage in the area and system glitch in February.