Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd (5101.T)
5101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,534JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-22 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
¥2,556
Open
¥2,531
Day's High
¥2,536
Day's Low
¥2,511
Volume
410,500
Avg. Vol
617,897
52-wk High
¥2,569
52-wk Low
¥1,679
About
The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited operates in two business segments. The Tire segment mainly manufactures and sells tire tubes, aluminum wheels and automobile products for cars, trucks, buses, construction vehicles and industrial vehicles. The Industrial Goods segment manufactures and sells conveyor belts, rubber plates,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥409,969.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|169.55
|Dividend:
|26.00
|Yield (%):
|2.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|43.87
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.69
|14.09
BRIEF-Yokohama Rubber to raise production capacity for passenger-car tires in China - Nikkei
* Yokohama rubber to raise production capacity for passenger-car tires in china to 13.6 million units a year by 2020; to cost 27 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2rVjSHC) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yokohama Rubber updates on fire incident at plant of wholly-owned unit
* Says fire incident happened in the east plant of a wholly- owned unit YOKOHAMA TIRE PHILIPPINES,INC., on May 14
BRIEF-Yokohama Rubber unit says fire accident
* Says fire accident happened in a warehouse of unit YOKOHAMA TIRE PHILIPPINES,INC. on May 14