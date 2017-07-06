Edition:
United Kingdom

Asahi Glass Co Ltd (5201.T)

5201.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,360JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
¥4,345
Open
¥4,330
Day's High
¥4,370
Day's Low
¥4,305
Volume
706,600
Avg. Vol
823,873
52-wk High
¥5,050
52-wk Low
¥3,320

Chart for

About

Asahi Glass Company, Limited is a glass manufacturer. The Glass segment manufactures and sells float plate glass, figured glass, low-E glass, processed glass for construction use, hardened glass and laminated glass for automobiles, and solar glass, among others. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.01
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥998,329.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 235.18
Dividend: 50.00
Yield (%): 2.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.37 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.34 10.90
ROE: -- 8.93 14.09

Latest News about 5201.T

BRIEF-Asahi Glass likely lifted consolidated oper profit 25% on year to around 50 bln Yen for January-June half - Nikkei‍​

* Asahi Glass likely lifted consolidated operating profit 25% on the year to around 50 billion Yen ($442 million) for the January-June half - Nikkei‍​

06 Jul 2017
» More 5201.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates