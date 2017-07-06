Asahi Glass Co Ltd (5201.T)
5201.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,360JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Asahi Glass Company, Limited is a glass manufacturer. The Glass segment manufactures and sells float plate glass, figured glass, low-E glass, processed glass for construction use, hardened glass and laminated glass for automobiles, and solar glass, among others. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥998,329.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|235.18
|Dividend:
|50.00
|Yield (%):
|2.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Asahi Glass likely lifted consolidated oper profit 25% on year to around 50 bln Yen for January-June half - Nikkei
* Asahi Glass likely lifted consolidated operating profit 25% on the year to around 50 billion Yen ($442 million) for the January-June half - Nikkei