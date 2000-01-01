Edition:
United Kingdom

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd (5232.T)

5232.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

518JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
¥513
Open
¥514
Day's High
¥522
Day's Low
¥514
Volume
2,456,000
Avg. Vol
2,415,943
52-wk High
¥559
52-wk Low
¥367

Chart for

About

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. is primarily engaged in the cement business. The Cement segment manufactures and sells various cement and ready-mixed concrete products, cements solidification materials, and provides marine and land transportation services, as well as quality testing and factory maintenance services. The Mineral... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.51
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥207,463.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 417.43
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): 2.01

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates