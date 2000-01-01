Taiheiyo Cement Corp (5233.T)
5233.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,515JPY
7:00am BST
4,515JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥30 (+0.67%)
¥30 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
¥4,485
¥4,485
Open
¥4,500
¥4,500
Day's High
¥4,535
¥4,535
Day's Low
¥4,495
¥4,495
Volume
682,300
682,300
Avg. Vol
836,933
836,933
52-wk High
¥4,580
¥4,580
52-wk Low
¥2,780
¥2,780
About
TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture of cement products. The Company operates in six business segments. The Cement segment manufactures and sells cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products. The Environmental segment is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥553,060.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|127.14
|Dividend:
|30.00
|Yield (%):
|1.38
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09