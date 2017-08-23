Tokai Carbon Co Ltd (5301.T)
5301.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,103JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥13 (+1.19%)
¥13 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
¥1,090
Open
¥1,080
Day's High
¥1,111
Day's Low
¥1,073
Volume
3,293,800
Avg. Vol
3,039,395
52-wk High
¥1,182
52-wk Low
¥302
About
TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of various carbon products. The Company operates in four business segments. The Carbon Black segment manufactures and sells rubber products use, black color use, conductive carbon black products. The Carbon and Ceramic segment manufactures and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥242,938.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|224.94
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|0.83
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.03
|14.09
BRIEF-Tokai Carbon sees combination of cost cutting, price increases contributing roughly 4 bln Yen to group oper profit over 2 years through 2018 - Nikkei
